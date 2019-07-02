Six purported gang members are facing felony charges after a fight broke out in the Floyd County Jail Monday evening leaving several injured.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carson Stanely Pray, 23, of 226 BMW Drive, Ellijay; Dylon Turner Baker, 23, of 1179 Old Miller Rock Road, Silver Creek; Dustin Warren Ballard, 24, of 65 Woodruff St., Silver Creek; Kyle Stephen Ingram, 24, Seven Shadow Circle, Silver Creek; and Anthony Alan Rogers, 29, of 3755 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, acted as members of the Ghost Face Gangsters when they fought other inmates including members of the Aryan Brotherhood.
Travis Dale Herrin, 40, of 285 Fourth St., Shannon, was one of the members of the Aryan Brotherhood who was involved in the fight. He is being charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal gang activity.
Rogers is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly tried to strangle another inmate and punched him in the face. He is also being charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, participation in criminal gang activity and misdemeanor battery.
Pray is charged with felony aggravated battery after he dislocated the shoulder of another inmate. He is also being charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal gang activity.
Baker, Ballard and Ingram are charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, participation in criminal gang activity and misdemeanor battery.
Lindale man charged with aggravated stalking
Police responded to Short Horn Road on Tuesday evening after a Lindale man reportedly slammed someone's arm in a door and was in a residence without permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Gregory Carter, 35, of 398 Short Horn Road, Lindale, violated a conditional bond after he had contact with the victim by throwing them down in the hallway of their home and breaking items in their house.
Carter is charged with felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor battery, simple battery and criminal trespass.
Man charged with multiple drugs
A Plainville man was pulled over on South Broad Street and Branham Avenue Monday night where he was reportedly found with Adderall and marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Edison, 36, of 41 York Drive, Plainville, is charged with two felony charges of possession of a schedule II drug, misdemeanor drugs not in an original container and possession of marijuana after his car was searched by a K9 unit. He is also charged with a misdemeanor tag light violation.