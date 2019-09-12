Two people were arrested at their Clifford Street residence on charges of drug trafficking after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers confiscated approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Deltorius Devonte Thompson, 25, and Sheryl Denise Thompson, 39, both of 4 Clifford St., are charged with felony drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Task force agents raided the home at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and found marijuana in several bags "packaged for resale" as well as digital scales.
Both were in jail without bond Thursday night. Deltorius Thompson also is charged with a probation violation and is being held for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Police: Man pointed gun at woman while holding her over the railing of a porch
A Floyd County man was arrested at his Harmony Road residence after reportedly threatening a woman and pointing a gun at her, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffery Carl Morton, 55, of 692 Harmony Road, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor reckless conduct. Morton is accused of pointing a firearm at a woman while "holding her over the railing of a porch."
Morton was released from jail Thursday on bond.
Police: Woman had glass pipe with meth residue
A Floyd County woman was arrested after police found her with marijuana as well as a glass pipe containing meth residue, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Marie Stewart, 34, of 168 Old Calhoun Road, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Stewart was released from jail Thursday on a $5,700 bond.
Report: Felon had rifle
A man, who police say is a convicted felon, is charged with being in possession of a rifle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd County police arrested Stephen Terry Cordle, 45, of 173 Price Drive, and charged him with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cordle is also being held without bond for violating the terms of his probation.