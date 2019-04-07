A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Sunday, charged with criminal damage to property.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Matthew Danis Adams, 36, of 126 McHenry Drive, Lot 63, was arrested late Saturday after he slapped a woman in the face, smashed a cellphone with a hammer and broke a bamboo shelf and vase in the home.
Adams is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Police: Convicted felon threatened Crane Street residents with pistol
An Atlanta man facing several gun charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alexander Lamar Davis, 28, of 1226 Shore Drive in Atlanta, was arrested Sunday morning after he pointed a .25 caliber Raven Arms pistol at people in a Crane Street residence “with the intent to murder.” He has a 2009 conviction for armed robbery.
Davis is charged with the felonies aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of pointing a pistol at another.
Diane Wagner, staff writer