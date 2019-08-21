More charges were added after a person slipped their handcuffs in the back of a Floyd County Sheriff's vehicle after being arrested on a failure to appear warrant as well a violation of their probation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Alton Diamond, 41, of 201 Woodard St. NW Apt. B, was charged with felony escape after fleeing from the patrol unit at about 11 p.m. when the subject was picked up on Malone Drive. Diamond also was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor, when Diamond resisted deputies. Diamond also had been charged with probation violation.
Rome woman charged with controlled substance violation
A 55-year-old Rome woman was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after a Floyd County sheriff's deputy found her with four small pills in a plastic bag she said were Xanax early Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cynthia Louise Hayes, of 3207B Calhoun Road, was found in possession of the pills in a plastic bag at Ga. 1 Loop and Martha Berry Blvd at 2:30 a.m. She also was charged with drugs not in original container, a misdemeanor.
Hayes was released from jail on bond.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Man charged with interstate custody interference
A North Carolina man was in jail without bond Wednesday, charged with failing to return a child after his visitation period was up.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jiminez Aguilar Fausto, 41, of 402 W. Walker Ave., in Ashboro, North Carolina, took the 10-year-old Rome girl out of state and kept her in North Carolina after his visitation period expired June 1.
Fausto did not return the child to the person having legal custody and is charged with felony interstate interference with custody.