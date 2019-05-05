A Cedartown woman accused of giving a false name during a traffic stop was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tawaina Leshun Chubbs, 36, of 591 Lake Creek Road, was stopped early Sunday on East Second Avenue at West Fifth Street after an officer observed her not wearing a seat belt.
She said she didn't have her driver's license with her and gave another person's name for the traffic citation, which she then signed.
Chubbs is facing felony charges of first-degree forgery and identification fraud. She's also charged with the misdemeanors giving a false name to law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and a seat belt violation.
Rome woman arrested on felony assault warrant
A Rome woman was in jail without bond Sunday night following her arrest on a felony charge of aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Erica Shermaine Montgomery, 31, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 609, was arrested early Sunday on the Floyd Medical Center campus on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault.
Rome man facing aggravated assault charge
A Rome man accused of assault was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Martel Cornelius Hight Sr., 34, of 29 Worsham St., was arrested on a warrant early Sunday on 20th Street at Flannery St.
Hight is charged with felony aggravated assault.