A Calhoun man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested on Maple Road just before midnight Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Harold Clifton, 28, of 219 Brookline Circle, provided a false name to officers around 11:38 p.m. before attempting to flee and discarding a backpack containing suspected drugs and a glass smoking pipe. Once his real name was given, it was also discovered that Clifton had a warrant in another county.
Clifton is charged with two felony counts of tampering with evidence, along with felonies obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute and crossing a guard line. He is also charged with misdemeanors giving a false name, possession of a drug related object, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and abandonment of drugs.
Clifton remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Cedartown pair
A pair of Cedartown residents were arrested in Rome Tuesday evening after drugs were found during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dannie Ray Kelley Jr., 43, of 1195 Doyle Road, and Tiffany Hope Chambers, 42, of 130 Lovvorn Road, were arrested just after 7 p.m. on Turner McCall near O'Neill Street.
Both Kelley and Chambers are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Kelley is also charged with a misdemeanor windshield violation, while chambers is facing a misdemeanor open container charge. Each remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $5,700 bond.
Rome man facing drug, shoplifting charges
A Rome man was arrested Tuesday evening on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Tariq Rakimzekiah Cooper, 21, of 107 Chambers Street, was arrested around 7:25 p.m. at 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. A8, and charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor giving a false name and possession of drug related objects.
Cooper is also facing a misdemeanor shoplifting charge related to a theft on June 22 as well as a misdemeanor probation violation. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.
Report: Kingston woman used fake $100 bills
A Kingston woman was arrested late Tuesday evening, accused of using counterfeit cash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Julia Raquel Heinzer, 23, of 3750 Wayside Road, Kingston, tried to pass a fake $100 bill at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd. around 10:30 p.m.
Heinzer remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond, charged with felony first degree forgery and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Elberton man
An Elberton, Ga., man was arrested just before midnight Tuesday after a traffic stop led to multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mattox Joe Bradford, 23, of 1013 Jack McVeigh Drive, Elberton, pulled over near the intersection of Maple Road and Mahan Street when an officer noticed he had a headlight out. A search yielded suspected drugs.
Bradford is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, crossing guardline and possession with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, a headlight violation and obstruction of law enforcement. He was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon.