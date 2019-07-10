Approximately $10,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center at 405 Watters St.
According to a Rome Police Department report:
Recycling center manager Thomas Benefield said he returned Tuesday morning to find that wire had been cut out of the building’s electrical panels and taken from the location.
A scrap dealer told him that three men had brought in a large amount of copper wire on that Saturday. An employee there stated he had found it odd they brought in almost 300 pounds of copper wire, which police found similar to the recycling center's wire. He gave them approximately $600 for it.
The employee was able to give the police transaction receipts, along with a copy of one suspect's drivers license and license plate number. Police are investigating.
Robyn James, intern
Rome man accused of cruelty to an elder
A Rome man is charged with a felony for cruelty to a person over the age of 65 after reportedly assaulting a person at his residence this week.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Alan Shaw, 57, of 27 Charleston Drive, was being held Wednesday night on a $5,700 bond. He was taken into custody at his home Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. after he denied emergency medical personnel access to the home to treat a man who had complained of chest pain.
Shaw is accused of grabbing a woman and shoving her around before taking her cell phone while she was in the process of attempting to call 911 again.
Shaw is also charged with misdemeanors for simple battery against an elder, obstruction of a person making an emergency call and interference with medical professionals.