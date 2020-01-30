A 29-year-old Rome man remained in jail Thursday night without bond on felony shoplifting and Schedule I controlled substance possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dayton Chance Carter, 29, of 205 E. Eighth St., Apt. 2, visited Walmart four times between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10, 2019, and stole $1,065.94 worth of merchandise from the store. Carter stole a range of items, including radio-controlled cars, bicycles and a minibike.
Carter is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing because he had been banned from the Walmart back in April 2019.
After officers took Carter into custody, they discovered a bag of heroin in his possession.
Teen accused of threatening 14-year-old
A Rome teen charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children remained in jail Thursday night with a hold for Cedartown Police on unspecified charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jahiem Lashad Harris, 17, of 4300 Martha Berry Highway, threatened a minor by stating he was going to "blow a gasket in him," according to a witness.
No bond is set for Harris, who is also charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Police: Cedartown woman left child with stranger
A Cedartown woman charged with second degree cruelty to children for criminal negligence was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Savannah Kalie Henslee, 29, of 437 Dry Creek Road, Cedartown, left her 2-year-old child in the custody of someone she barely knew.
Henslee, who didn't provide the person with any diapers, food or clothes for the child, was arrested Wednesday.
Police: 43-year-old man stole money from employer
A Cedartown man charged with felony theft was in jail Thursday night with his bond set at $3,500.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Frederick Bowden, 43, of 1630 Fish Creek Road, Cedartown, was an employee at Community Share Ministries during September 2019 when he took $1,550 from a safe.
Bowden was the only employee present at the time of the theft and knew the combination to the safe.
Rome man charged with selling meth
A 57-year-old Rome man accused of selling methamphetamine remained in jail Thursday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant at Joel Terrance McPherson's address of 507 E. 19th St. While searching the home, officers found methamphetamine, glass smoking devices and an antibiotic prescription bottle filled with Seroquel pills.
A warrant also states that, on Jan. 20, McPherson sold a quantity of meth to a "cooperating witness."
He is charged with the felonies sale of meth, two counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
McPherson also is charged with misdemeanor counts of drugs not in original container and possession of drug-related objects.