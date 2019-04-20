A traffic citation in downtown Rome has resulted in felony drug charges against an Atlanta man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimare, 31, of 84 Eldon St., Atlanta, was arrested Friday night near the intersection of East Eighth and Lee Avenue,
Police reported that he had cancelled registration on the vehicle. A free air sniff conducted on the scene by a K9 indicated the presence of drugs and more than two ounces of pot was found inside the steering column of the vehicle.
Officers also recovered a number of plastic bags and digital scales in the vehicle.
Gallimare also gave police a false name and signed the false name to his initial citation, resulting in a pair of felony forgery charges to go along with felony possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Gallimare was also charged with misdemeanors for driving on a suspended or revoked license, giving false information to officers, and possession of drug related objects.
Teen facing felony drug charges
A 19-year-old Rome youth is facing a single drug-related felony after his arrest early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose M. Alcauter-Mendez, 19, of 15 Presley St., was arrested near the intersection of Butler and Harper around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police recovered multiple bags of marijuana from the vehicle along with a grinder containing marijuana residue as well as a scale with marijuana residue.
Alcauter-Mendez was charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and failure to obey a traffic device.
Roman charged with possession of stolen firearm
A Rome man faces two felonies after being apprehended with a stolen gun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Walter Matthew Hightower, 42, of 106 Avenue A, was charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property. He was taken into custody Friday afternoon with the stolen firearm in the area of West 12th Street and North Fifth Avenue.