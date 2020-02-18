A woman from Athens is charged with conspiring to provide over three ounces of marijuana as well as cellphones to a person at the Floyd County Prison, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Emmika Kassha Walton, 30, of Athens was taken into custody at the Clarke County Jail on Floyd County charges of having items prohibited by an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Walton attempted to drop off 87.4 grams of marijuana and two cell phones on Jan. 27 at the East View cemetery on Kingston Avenue where a prison detail was working.
She was released Tuesday on a $10,100 bond.
Rome man charged with conspiracy to sell meth
A 34-year-old man is charged with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and a probation violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrance Cunningham was arrested Monday night on charges he sold methamphetamine to a person in April of 2018.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday without bond.