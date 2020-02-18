A woman from Athens was charged with conspiring to provide over 3 ounces of marijuana as well as cellphones to a person at the Floyd County Prison in January, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Emmika Kassha Walton, 30, of Athens was arrested at the Clarke County Jail after being charged with having items prohibited by an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony. She attempted to drop off 87.4 grams of marijuana and two cell phones at the East View cemetery on Kingston Avenue on January 27.
She remained in the Floyd County Jail with a $10,100 bond.