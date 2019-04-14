An Aragon man accused of shoplifting and resisting arrest was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cody James Dawson, 27, of 264 N. Bellview Road in Aragon, was arrested just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gala Plaza shopping center, 2501 Redmond Circle.
Dawson took merchandise from a store sales floor and completed a fraudulent refund valued just over $37. Then he violently resisted arrest, injuring two officers.
He is charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony obstruction.
Woman accused of having syringe with meth
A Rome woman facing a felony drug charge was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Harlie Elise Evans, 25, of 517 A Chateau Rive, was arrested at her home Saturday night with a syringe containing methamphetamine.
Evans is charged with felony meth possession.
Plainville woman arrested at Floyd Medical Center
A Plainville woman was in jail without bond Sunday after police reportedly found her trying to steal from a vehicle parked at Floyd Medical Center.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Fleur Demeester Coffman, 32, of 703 Riverbend Road SW in Plainville, was arrested at FMC Saturday night.
Coffman is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft.