A man with reported connections to a criminal street gang out of Oakland City in Atlanta was arrested in Lumpkin County on Thursday and charged with burglarizing a South Rome business in 2015 where he caused over $500 in damage.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Artis Eugene Murphy, 30, 9414 Woodknoll Way, Jonesboro, aided others when they used a sledge hammer to enter Chuck’s Corner on South Broad Street on Christmas Eve in 2015.
The group of men took $80,000 in cash from the business.
Murphy engaged in racketeering with an Atlanta street gang that committed another smash and grab burglary in 2016 at GMC Valu-Mart on Alabama Highway.
Murphy is charged with felony first degree burglary, smash and grab burglary and RICO charges.
Man charged with exploiting a disabled adult
A Rome man was arrested on Thursday after reports say he took a wheelchair from a disabled person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Truitt Clifford Alford IV, 24, of 2 Green Acre Road, took a $200 wheelchair from a home on Maple Street. Alford also took an air conditioner from a residence on Hosea Street.
Alford is charged with felony first-degree burglary, exploitation of an disabled or elder person, and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Man charged with providing false insurance
A Mississippi man was arrested in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Thursday after warrants issued in Floyd County say he presented false insurance documents to local police in 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Henry Rogers, 47, 234 County Road 1349, Tupelo, gave police a fake insurance card on Oct. 3, 2018, at Kroger on Turner McCall Boulevard.
It was later found the vehicle Rogers was driving was uninsured.
Rogers is charged with felony counterfeit proof of insurance.
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Cartersville man was arrested on Wilma Drive after he reportedly violated a conditional bond earlier this month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Duane Randle, 34, of 339 Mac Johnson Road, made contact with the person after a conditional bond was put in place.
Randle is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Woman charged with obstructing law enforcement
A Rome woman is being held at Floyd County jail after reports say she injured a law enforcement officer’s finger during an incident Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Shaina Harris, 21, of 40 Shoreline Drive, was loudly using profane language causing a witness and others to fear for their safety.
Harris refused to comply with law enforcement commands and resisted arrest causing injury to the arresting officer.
Harris is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
John Popham, staff writer