A habitual violator in Walker County came under the attention of local deputies yet again on Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 when he attempted to make unwanted contact with a former girlfriend at 6 Ridley Circle, Rising Fawn, Ga.
According to a news release from Walker County Sheriff Steve Smith, the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Lynn Roden of Rising Fawn, Ga. was shot in the shoulder by homeowner James Ridley after making it halfway into one of Ridley's home windows. The suspect was in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, Renie Coulter, who had sought safety from him by fleeing her home and running to Ridley, her neighbor's house.
The early morning incident resulted in Ridley firing at the suspect with a .22 caliber rifle when Roden attempted to break in and crawl through a window in Ridley's home. The suspect sustained a shoulder injury as a result and was transported to a hospital by paramedics. He was conscious and alert at the time of transport, according to the sheriff's office.
No charges have been filed against Ridley for firing at the suspect at this time, according to Smith's official statement. However, charges are pending against the suspect, who was taken for treatment for his injuries. The suspect is expected to recover.
According to an executive assistant with the sheriff's office, the type of charges being faced by Roden -- and exact date they will be filed -- remain unknown as of early Friday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDOC) database, Roden has a long criminal history in Walker County that includes arrests beginning as far back as September of 2004, which include burglary, motor vehicle theft by taking, and entering a vehicle. His time served for those crimes ended in December 2015 at the Wilcox State Prison.
In February of this year the Walker County Messenger reported an arrest was made for disorderly conduct. And, News Channel 9 reports that Roden has been arrested four times this year.