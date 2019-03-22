What can you rent from the City of Ringgold? Whether it’s a birthday party, wedding reception, family reunion or you need a stage so your band can perform at an event, Ringgold may have just what you’re looking for. Check out these possibilities.
Historic Ringgold Depot. The rental prices for this atmosphere venue run from $75 to $725, depending on the day of the week you’d like to use it. Monday through Wednesday, you can rent the space all day long (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) or all evening long (6 p.m.-midnight) for just $75. On Friday or Saturday, the price jumps to $725, but you also get double the hours: 8 a.m.-midnight. Sundays are $600. There’s a refundable $200 deposit and you can rent extras, like a projector or a sound system starting at $50 and running to $200 or more. There is also an extra cost if you plan to have alcohol at an event. The Depot can accommodate as many as 200 people, depending on the type of event.
Patriot Hall. This venue seats 150-175 people and is a popular one for seminars, workshops and large meetings, though it’s good for many other events, too. There’s a stage for the theatrically inclined. Rental times are 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Rates run $125 to $250, and there’s a refundable $200 deposit.
Ringgold has two large pavilions that can be rented for picnics and parties. One is at the Little General Children’s Park and sports 16 tables. The other – the Kiwanis Pavilion – is enclosed on three sides and is located near Patriot Hall and the ball fields. Either one can be reserved from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a fee of $50, half of which is refundable if the premises are left clean and in good condition.
Here’s a rental option you won’t find in too many cities. You can rent a mobile stage from the City of Ringgold and they’ll deliver it to the location of your event, set it up and retrieve it afterward. The stage is 24 feet long, 14 feet deep and 16 feet 7 inches from the ground to the top of the canopy. It’s equipped with a sound system and is wired for electricity. Rental rates for non-profits are $300 a day, Monday-Thursday and $200 for a second day. Friday through Sunday runs $400 a day. For-profit rentals are $500 a day Monday-Thursday, $500 for a second day and $1500 a day Friday-Sunday. For those who live outside the city, rates are $1000 a day Monday-Thursday, $500 for a second day and $2500 a day Friday-Sunday.
Finally, if pool parties appeal to you, you can rent the Martha Denton Swimming Pool. Time slots are available Fridays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at $125 for up to 50 people and $150 for over 50 people. On Saturdays, the pool can be rented from 10 a.m. to noon at the same rates.
For more information and details about facility rentals in Ringgold, visit cityofringgoldga.gov/FacilityRentalAgreementsandCalendar.aspx.