Call to artists! The Visual Arts Guild at the Harris Arts Center hosts an annual Regional Art Show to showcase the talent of our local artists. Artists 18 years or older are eligible to enter up to three pieces of 2-D or 3-D original art work in any medium.
A $25 entry fee is required for non-members; free to arts council members, including artists who join to enter this show. Registration for this show ends on June 3. This show is non-juried. If you register, your work is accepted.
Exhibition dates are June 10 through Aug. 9. Artists will be honored with an open reception on June 23 from 3-4:30 p.m.
The Regional Art Show is sponsored by Starr Mathews, a division of Central Insurance Companies. For more information and copy of registration form go online to harrisartscenter.com or visit the Harris Arts Center at 212 S. Wall St.