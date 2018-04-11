DALTON — Get your swimsuits ready.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Monday night voted 4-0 to support an effort by a group of citizens to build an aquatics center in Whitfield County. The commissioners agreed to donate land for the facility and to operate and maintain it. In return, the citizens have agreed to raise the money, a projected $4 million, to build a competition-size indoor pool.
Board Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie, but she said she supports the project.
Supporters of the pool were happy about the vote.
“This will benefit not only the schools but the community as a whole,” said Bruce Lacle, whose daughter is a swimmer at Westside Middle School. “People can use it for birthday parties and other get-togethers. Who doesn’t enjoy a pool? It can improve safety by being a place where swimming lessons can be offered, first responders can train.”
Commissioner Barry Robbins said that “a number of citizens” had contacted commissioners supporting the idea for a pool. All three county high schools and two middle schools have swim teams. All practice at Dalton High School, which has the only competition-size indoor pool in the county.
“They are passionate about their objective. It would be good for our students,” Robbins said.
The citizens group said their preference is for the facility to be in Edwards Park in Varnell, and commissioners said they will try to meet that request but the location could be changed.