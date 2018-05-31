The head of Marietta-based religious charity Feed My Lambs is behind bars on charges he stole more than $870,000 from the nonprofit organization over five and a half years, according to a warrant taken out by the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.
William Kells Weatherby II, of Kennesaw, was arrested Saturday on racketeering charges. Warrants allege he stole hundreds of thousands from his family’s organization, which offers tuition-free Christian education to poor children.
According to those warrants, the 41-year-old siphoned funds by making unauthorized personal transactions on the charity’s credit cards and expenditures from the group’s bank accounts.
“As president of Feed My Lambs, Weatherby had signatory authority on all of the nonprofit’s financial accounts and was issued an American Express card for expenses related to the nonprofit,” his warrant reads. “He also opened at least one additional line of credit in the nonprofit’s name without the knowledge or consent of the board of directors.”
Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds said his office was approached by members of Feed My Lamb’s board of directors last fall after they discovered suspicious expenses connected to the group’s accounts during an audit.
The case was referred to the DA’s White Collar Unit, which reviewed the thousands of suspect transactions made between 2012 and 2017, Reynolds said.
“What we discovered confirmed the suspicions of the board of directors,” he said, adding the questionable purchases totaled about $1 million, but he is only prosecuting those he is confident were unauthorized, which add up to about $873,000.
Feed My Lambs has been in operation since 1992, according to the group’s website. It is headquartered along North Fairground Street in Marietta. In addition to its Marietta location, the ministry had three other locations in Austell, Canton and Atlanta for students between the ages of 3 and 5, according to a 2009 MDJ article on the charity. Feed My Lambs also operates schools in Liberia and Mexico.
In that article, written after the organization was forced to shut down its Marietta pre-K location in donated space along Wright Street, Weatherby was quoted as saying: “The need in Marietta — where the first Feed My Lambs preschool opened — is great. Whether it’s donated space or a permanent home, the children need us.”
Reynolds said it is difficult for any company to deal with allegations of embezzlement or stolen funds.
“But it tends to make it even more egregious when it’s one that has a charitable mission and involves a group that has done a tremendous amount of good over the years,” he said. “It’s a sad circumstance.”