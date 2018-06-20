FORT OGLETHORPE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrested Walker County deputies Brandon England, 40, and Shawn Norris, 36, on charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to rape and false imprisonment.
On Sunday at approximately 3:30 a.m., the GBI was contacted by Fort Oglethorpe police to assist in a sexual assault investigation involving allegations against England and Norris of criminal misconduct. Based on information obtained during the course of the investigation, arrest warrants were secured for both deputies.
Both England and Norris were booked in to the Catoosa County jail without incident. The GBI and Fort Oglethorpe Police Department will continue its joint investigation.
From staff reports