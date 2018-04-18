MARIETTA — The Summerville Main Street will salute Summerville’s living and deceased veterans with a Hometown Heroes exhibit inside the Summerville Depot on May 26.
The free event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
The exhibit will feature veterans who have a cross and flag displayed in Dowdy Park for the Memorial Day Week. Photos, bios and memorabilia will be on display for public viewing. An arrival of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Passenger Train is scheduled for around 1 p.m. fol-lowed by a working of the Summerville turntable. Food and craft vendors will be on site.