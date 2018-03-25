SUMMERVILLE — A registered sex offender and a Trion mill worker face multiple child pornography charges after a mutually coordinated law enforcement operation between eight southeastern states.
Aaron Cody Helton, 36, and Mount Vernon Mills Technician Darren Vin-cent, 47, are among 76 people arrested for sharing or downloading por-nographic images depicting sexual acts with toddlers and children, ac-cording to Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader.
“The investigation targeted the worst of the worse,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s department became involved with the multi-state task force when agents discovered pornographic images were being distribut-ed and downloaded in Chattooga County.
Helton, who is classified as a sex offender, previously served a year and nine months in prison on child pornography charges and was released in June 2016. Despite being on parole and told to stay away from the inter-net, Helton disobeyed and would go to his parents house in Adairsville to download child porn, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff believes child pornography is a growing online problem.
The other local person arrested, Vincent, in the operation was nabbed in Floyd County after a police chase. Vincent fled Floyd County police in his Toyota Camry and slammed into a stationary Floyd County officer who was blocking traffic in the chase. The officer was transported to the hospi-tal with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. Vincent was taken to the Floyd County Jail.