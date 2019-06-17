A man and a woman have been arrested and charged with multiple felony charges following a traffic stop conducted by Adairsville Police Department.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
Police responded to a call of two people attempting to pass counterfeit bills on June 9. According to the report, after the officers pulled over a vehicle in front of the Click Mart on GA. 140, Jerrod Paulin Turner, 28, of 1218 Lanier Springs Drive, Buford; and Kia Simone Chin, 34, of 1454 Burycove Circle, Lawrenceville, were questioned and they said they had turned in the counterfeit bills by mistake.
Officers saw a manila envelope and a firearm in the vehicle. Following further investigation police discovered more counterfeit bills and receipts from several businesses. In all, the officers found $ 1,560 dollars in fake bills.
Both Turner and Chin face felony first degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.
The pair were then taken to Bartow County Jail, and have since been released on bond at $ 5,000 dollars each.