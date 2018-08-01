DALTON— Two Cohutta residents were arrested earlier this month on drug charges with the aid of a Georgia State Patrol helicopter.
The Governor’s Task Force/Drug Suppression flew over Whitfield County on July 19, according to Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Woods.
Linda Gail Roberts, 57, and Randall Paul Roberts, 59, of 445 Redbud Way, were both charged by the sheriff’s office with manufacture of marijuana, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.