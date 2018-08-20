SUMMERVILLE — A local clerk stopped a shoplifter from taking toilet paper from a local dollar store Friday afternoon, according to Summerville Police reports.
The Hwy. 114 Dollar General was targeted by a middle-aged woman about 7 p.m. Store Clerk Juanita Rutledge said the female took a large pack of toilet paper from the store. It was valued at $10.
“When Ms. Rutledge confronted the suspect she threw the item down and fled the scene before (I) arrived . . .” Summerville Policeman Lebron Jackson reported.