DALTON — Joining their fellow students and activists in protests across the nation, more than 300 people marched through downtown Dalton on Saturday, chanting slogans for gun reform and imploring leaders in Washington and in Atlanta to take action to stop gun violence.
The “March for Our Lives” was called for by students from Parkland, Fla., after a shooting there left 14 students and three others dead on Feb. 14.
Starting on Dalton Green, local marchers circled through downtown on sidewalks and came back to the park to hear speeches from students.
“We do know what we are talking about. We have a right to have our voices heard,” said 15-year-old Andrea Norell, a Southeast Whitfield High School student who spoke at the rally. “We are the future of America. They can’t just silence us. We are here to stay and we will be heard. When leaders start making childish decisions and your children make leadership decisions, you know change is coming.”
For many of the speakers, the march became even more personal when Dalton High teacher Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom two weeks after the Parkland shooting. Police say Davidson fired a shot through a window, causing all of the students and staff to evacuate from the area while law enforcement descended on the school. Davidson was taken into custody and no one was injured in the incident, but Dalton freshman Sarah Jaconetti said Feb. 28 was a day that changed her life.
“In that moment, it felt like my safety was taken away from a place that I considered happy,” said Jaconetti, who marched with her two sisters. “I ran out of the school as fast as I could. Today I march because in a mo-ment of seconds, my happy, safe place turned into something so terrify-ing. No kid or adult should ever have to go through anything like that. We need change now.”