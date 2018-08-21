CALHOUN — A student at Red Bud Elementary was taken to the hospital Monday after a truck, which had been left in gear, rolled over him.
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
A 12-year-old student was sitting on a curb when a pickup truck stopped nearby in the parking lot. Joshua Nilsen, the driver of the pickup truck had gotten out of the vehicle to pick up his own child but left it in gear. It then rolled back and over the boy.
Deputies on scene said the boy was awake and alert when he left by ambulance.
Nilsen, who appeared visibly shaken and upset, is charged with one count of reckless conduct.