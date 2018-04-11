MARIETTA — An estimated $100 million mixed-use development with apartments, hotel rooms, retail and office space is being proposed for 8.7 acres in Smyrna across Interstate 285 from Cumberland Mall, but the project is facing trouble getting approval from city officials.
Atlanta-based Westplan Investors Acquisitions LLC is petitioning the city for the go-ahead to put a four-building development at 2800 and 2810 Spring Road, between Cobb Parkway and Cumberland Boulevard. Though the property is in unincorporated Cobb, the county has written a letter to the city saying it would not object to the property being annexed into Smyrna.
On Monday night, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend denial of the project. Smyrna’s City Council, which has the final say on the rezoning and annexation request, is scheduled to hold a hearing on the project at its May 21 meeting.
The city’s community and economic development staff and planners have recommended denial of the project, saying that the proposed site design “negatively and permanently impacts” the city’s opportunity to achieve its adopted Spring Road Livable Centers Initiative, which lays out the city’s vision for development along the Spring Road corridor.