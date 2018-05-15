MARIETTA — One Six Flags employee remains hospitalized after a fire broke out in the engine of the Six Flags Railroad ride Saturday evening.
Another employee was treated and released, and a park visitor received first aid on the scene. All are expected to recover, park officials said. Neither of the employees’ injuries was due to smoke or burns, according to park spokesman Gene Petriello.
Video of the blaze made the rounds on social media. Some of the scenes uploaded by park guests show visitors helping each other away from the smoke while crowds gathered to see what was going on.
The ride remains closed as investigators try to determine the cause of the fire.
Petriello said the ride will be using another engine when it reopens at a date to be determined.