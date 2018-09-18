SOUTH COBB — The Silver Comet Trail could soon be getting a little longer, inching toward a connection with Atlanta and the Beltline there.
The two trail systems are presently separated by about six miles, according to Eric Meyer, planning division manager for the Cobb Department of Transportation.
There are several options under review about how best to bridge those miles, but part of the gap may soon close.
On Sept. 4, rail company CSX agreed to convey to the state 2.3 miles of unused rail to be used to extend the 61.5-mile Silver Comet trail for $10.
The portion of the unused rail line that will become part of the trail runs from the Silver Comet’s intersection with the East-West Connector to Plant Atkinson Road near Atlanta Road, is overgrown and unrecognizable as a rail in some spots.
But once it is spruced up, it will be a step toward connecting Cobb with Atlanta for bikers and pedestrians. That’s big news, Meyer said.
“Today, you’ve got thousands of folks who enjoy both the Silver Comet and the Beltline,” he said. “On any given weekend, you go to a trailhead at the Silver Comet and you’ll see Fulton County tags. We know folks from Fulton are going to Silver Comet. We know folks from Cobb are going to the Beltline. Connect the two and you’ll connect the two most popular trails in metro Atlanta.”