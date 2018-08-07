MARIETTA — Customers and supporters of a Mableton gym are mourning the death of a beloved member who Atlanta Police say was shot in the head early Friday morning along Interstate 20 westbound.
Meanwhile, police investigators are asking the public for information on a woman who they believe went out on a date with Rodrigo Castillo just hours earlier.
The 33-year-old Mableton man was found shortly after 12:25 a.m. Friday in vehicle stopped in the right lane of traffic at the I-20 westbound exit to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Castillo had been a mainstay of Caffeinated CrossFit, a gym on Mitchell Road in Mableton just outside the Perimeter, said Way Joe Lee, one of the gym’s owners.
“He was a very, very close friend of ours,” said Lee, who owns the gym with his wife, Christine. “He joined our gym about two months after it opened, almost three years ago, and we got to know him over the years. He was a very involved member at our gym ... always helping us with something, and he helped us build a community at our gym.”
Originally from Mexico, Castillo had earned a master’s degree in finance, Lee said.
John Gargis, Marietta Daily Journal