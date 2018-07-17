CANTON — A 31-year-old woman and an infant were found dead inside a home Tuesday at 2978 Cedar Mill Crossing, Acworth the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
A 2-year-old girl was also in the home unharmed, according to Sgt. Lauren Denson of the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to the home when family members could not contact Holly Whitley, the woman whose body was found at the home. Foul play is not suspected at this time, though the case remains under investigation, Denson said.
Investigators are not releasing information on the identity of the infant, or relationship of the people in the house.
“The deceased individuals have gone to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy and we will not have any more information until we receive the results,” Denson said Tuesday afternoon via email.