Sheriff: Bartow man charged with reckless driving after racing past school bus

A 42-year-old Bartow County man is facing several charges after he reportedly drove past a stopped school bus almost striking a 15-year-old student crossing the road.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Milsap:
On August 20, Bartow County School Transportation System bus driver Shannon Banks was operating her bus on Young Road near Cartersville.
She stopped to pick up a student and activated the bus caution lights and and stop sign system.
As she stopped, Banks observed a vehicle quickly approaching from behind the bus and that the vehicle was going to pass the bus into the path of the student. She immediately began to blow the bus horn alerting the student who was able to quickly get in front of the bus as the driver of an older model truck passed and kept going.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and arrested Blake Tyson Lockwood Thursday.
He is charged with reckless driving, tampering with evidence, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for school bus loading or unloading, failure to obey stop sign, driving unsafe vehicle, removing tag to conceal identity of vehicle and improper right turn.
Sheriff Millsap recognized that the actions of Banks resulted in the student quickly moving out of the path of the truck, possibly saving her from serious injury.