CANTON — Two runaway Cherokee County teenagers who are believed to have stolen a parent’s vehicle Monday night were found safe this morning, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office reported.
The two 13-year-old Woodstock teens reportedly left the Towne Lake Hills South apartments where they lived in a woman’s black 2014 Toyota Corolla sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office social media post.
Jay Baker, the office’s director of communications told the Tribune shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that the two girls had been found safe. Baker said investigators received a tip of a possible location in Cobb County, where they were later found.