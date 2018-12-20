A Rome man was arrested last week for trying to bring tobacco into Hays State Prison in Pennville, according to Chattooga County arrest records.
Andrew Starr Lee, 42, was arrested for bringing tobacco into Hays State Prison in Pennville on Dec. 11, according to arrest information.
“The accused received monetary compensation in exchange for his involvement and cooperation,” according to arrest records.
He was arrested for giving inmate liquor/drugs/weapons/phones without the consent of warden and trading with inmates without the consent of warden.