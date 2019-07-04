The Rockmart Homeless Initiative opened their resource center this past Friday after being closed for two months and credits a student led fundraiser as playing a huge role in re-opening.
In early April, they discovered a leak in the resource center’s roof after a neighboring building had roof work. The leak damaged the building in areas including the bathroom, supply closet and cot area.
RHI Board Member Victoria Millhollan stated previously they tried their best to cover and protect everything with tarps, but due to the leaks, falling of ceiling tiles, and soaked carpet, the center was ultimately not safe for their clients to stay inside.
The organization announced their official temporary closure to the public on April 7.
The group searched could not find another location to use or rent and resorted to meeting clients at local areas for the past two months, including parks, to continue to do outreach although their facilities were unavailable.
RHI recently celebrated their reopening after recent repairs and a donation from a Rockmart High School club.
Rockmart High School’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy conducted their annual Impact Project as a school-wide basketball tournament to benefit RHI, raising $569.15.
Millhollan said the donation “could not have come at a better time.”
She added that the funds helped to cover a new thermostat and refrigerator.
“It means so much to have support and awareness from the community,” she said. “It’s also so cool to see kids supporting and helping RHI.”
In preparation for summer, RHI is asking for the community’s help through donations, both monetary and supplemental, including items such as bugspray, water, popsicles, etc.
Donations can be dropped off at the resource center, located at 225 S Marble St, Rockmart.