A 43-year-old Ridgeland High School teacher was arrested Monday on a felony sexual assault by an authority figure charge and misdemeanor drug charges.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
On May 31, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an allegation that Rodney Dewayne Mann sexually assaulted a sixteen-year-old female student enrolled at Ridgeland High School in Walker County.
A search warrant was executed at Mann’s home located in the 1600 block of Ridgeway Road, LaFayette. Mann was arrested without incident. Mann, who had been employed at the school for 8 years, resigned Friday.