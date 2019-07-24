A skunk diagnosed with rabies went into a dog pen at a Murray County home and attacked several puppies, according to the North Georgia Health District.
One puppy was killed in the attack at at this point they're planning to euthanize the others after test results from the Georgia Public Health Laboratory confirmed the skunk was rabies infected.
The mother dog was currently vaccinated against rabies so only needed a rabies booster shot and is under a 45-day quarantine at home.
Jason Baum, manager of Murray County Environmental Health, said he is passing out incident notification fliers in the immediate neighborhood and is encouraging all residents to maintain rabies vaccinations in their pets.
He stressed that people should avoid unfamiliar animals and immediately report bites or scratches from any animal that could potentially be unvaccinated for rabies to a health care provider and the local environmental health office.