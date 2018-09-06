DALTON — North Georgia Health District officials said a skunk that fought with a dog in a neighborhood on Mt. Moriah Road in Chatsworth has tested positive for rabies.
The skunk was killed by the owner of the dog after it came into the owner’s yard and the two animals began fighting. The incident happened on Aug. 30. The skunk was tested by the Georgia Public Health Laboratory immediately after Labor Day.
No other pet or human exposure to the skunk was reported, however, Murray County Environmental Health staff are notifying neighbors of the incident and urging them to ensure their pets are currently vaccinated.