MARIETTA — A shootout between three alleged robbers and their victims in Vinings left one suspect in the hospital Saturday night, according to Cobb Police.
According to the department, two armed men entered an apartment at WestHaven Apartments at 3100 Paces Station Ridge and robbed three people while another man waited in the car as a getaway driver. During the robbery, an gun battle ensued.
Officers found the suspects’ vehicle near Mableton Parkway and apprehended all three suspects. Two of the suspects were detained while the third, who had been shot during the earlier exchange of gunfire with the victims, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
The three suspects, who are all from Miami, were identified as 33-year-old Bobby Pierre-Louis, 29-year-old Jean Therezie, and 32-year-old Cory Saintit. All three have been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.