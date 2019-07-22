Police were able to talk a man away from a ledge of an interstate overpass bridge Sunday night in Adairsville.
According to an Adairsville Police Department release:
Officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. after a man was seen on the ledge of the I-75 overpass at Highway 140.
A white male in his 30s was in a dangerous position on the outside ledge of the bridge and told officers “I’m going to jump because nobody cares, don’t come any closer, I don’t want to talk to you.”
While one officer continue to talk with the subject, the other worked with Bartow and Gordon County sheriff's deputies to block traffic. Some tractor trailer drivers were asked to assist by parking underneath the overpass to lessen the possible fall distance.
The man was eventually tackled by Adairsville officers and taken to Cartersville Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.
Adairsville Police Chief Mike Jones commended both officers for their actions, the great assistance the Bartow and Gordon County Sheriff’s departments provided, as well as the drivers of the tractor trailers.
Jones stated that this training, “which is specifically tailored around the handling of people in these kinds of crisis”, was a contributing factor in the successful outcome of this incident.
“It is always our goal to protect people while enforcing the law, and the opportunity to save a life tonight was the pinnacle of achievement for our department," Jones said.