According to Adairsville Police Department Capt. Louis Dean:
On Monday morning, July 6, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers with the Adairsville Police Department were dispatched to 1001 Poplar Springs Road Lot 48 in Adairsville in reference to a death investigation.
The Adairsville Police Department found Randall Lewis Ballard, 45, of the same address, deceased. Preliminary investigation appears consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an on-going investigation and no foul play is suspected at this time.