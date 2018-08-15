MARIETTA — Cobb Police are searching for a man they saw robbed two Walmarts Tuesday morning in a span of 15 minutes.
The suspect, described as a black man in a wig and sunglasses, entered the check cashing station of both Walmarts and gave employees a note at the stores check cashing station, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for Cobb Police.
He walked to the check cashing station and allegedly slipped the employee behind the counter a note demanding money, Delk said. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he exited the store with his note and cash.
Images of the man were captured on the stores’ video surveillance systems, and police are asking anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts to contact investigators at 770-499-3945.