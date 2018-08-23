CANTON — An Etowah High School teacher was killed by his wife on Friday before she killed herself at their Cumming home three days later, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Adrian Lavaughn Brewster, 50, a teacher at Etowah High School and Polaris Evening School, was killed in a murder-suicide in the home by his wife Jackielyn Brewster, 32, on Memphis Street, according to a Forsyth sheriff’s office spokesman.
Police say 9-year-old and 3-year-old children were inside the home at the time. The 9-year-old found at the home was Jackielyn Brewster’s child and the 3-year-old was the couple’s.
According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater, no details on cause and manner of death will be released until an investigation is completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, though investigators are confident they know what happened in the home.
Rainwater said she likely sent the instructions so that the children would be found and taken care of. He said when deputies arrived, the children were waiting by the door.