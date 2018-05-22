MARIETTA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, plan on putting up a billboard near the Wade Green exit on Interstate 75 in honor of ten cows killed in a wreck there, according to a news release.
The sign will feature an image of a cow and the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”
A tractor trailer overturned there Thursday after its driver lost control before hitting a barrier at the end of a guard rail, investigators said. A total of 19 cows were on the truck, and the survivors were corralled onto another truck after causing traffic delays.
The organization said in a statement the animals are often kept in cramped and unsanitary quarters and slaughtered while still conscious and able to feel pain.