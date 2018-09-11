DALTON — A man identified by authorities as a “person of interest” in the death of a Florida woman was arrested Monday after Whitfield County deputies chased him down and used a stun gun to take him into custody.
Nelson Camilo Navarro, 46, of Bradenton, Florida, was wanted by detectives for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Maria Isabel De Jesus, said Dave Bristow, Manatee County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Navarro is being held on a charge of felony grand theft auto stemming from other charges in Florida.
“At this time, he has not been charged in connection with the death of Maria,” Bristow said.
Navarro is being held without bond in the county jail and is expected to be extradited back to Manatee County, which is in southwest Florida.