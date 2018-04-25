DALTON — A Northwest Whitfield High School teacher has been arrested after she was found with heroin on school property, officials said.
Sheriff Scott Chitwood said in a press release that Raquel Eleana Spencer, 29, was charged with possession of heroin after school personnel notified the sheriff’s office that Spencer was possibly under the influence of narcotics. The release said school administrators were notified of the situation by both staff members and students.
The drug was discovered in Spencer’s personal property on school grounds.
According to the Northwest website, Spencer is an English teacher. She’s an assistant cheerleading coach and an assistant girls track and field coach, according to the school’s student handbook.