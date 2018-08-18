ROCKMART — An airlift was needed for a unidentified male whose vehicle was rear-ended on Ga. 101 on Friday within the Aragon city limits, according to an officer on the scene.
Sgt. Mark Riley with the Aragon Police Department said that Georgia State Patrol would be investigating the wreck that involved a vehicle driven by the man being airlifted, and a tractor trailer. Further information wasn't immediately available since Sgt. Riley was involved in traffic control efforts at the time.
Traffic was backed up on Ga. 101 as clean-up efforts were made.