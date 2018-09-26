SUMMERVILLE — Work could begin soon on replacing the bridge on Taliaferro Springs Road over Chattooga River in Chattooga County. Georgia DOT awarded a contract to Tidwell Construction Co. of Douglasville, valued at little over $4 million, for a construction project to replace the bridge on the local road at this location.
The project includes 0.606 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Taliaferro Springs Road over Chattooga River. The old bridge was built in 1955. It has been deemed structurally deficient by Georgia DOT bridge inspectors and recommended for replacement.
This bridge replacement project is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2019, at a construction cost of $4,308,827.