MARIETTA — The business partner of a Marietta man found stabbed to death inside his home has been arrested in connection with the brutal 2014 killing, according to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.
Ross Byrne, of Woodstock, was indicted by a Cobb grand jury on Thursday and charged with the 2014 murder of 46-year-old Jerry Moore, who was stabbed 32 times.
According to investigators, Moore and Byrne were co-owners of a Woodstock bakery that Moore wanted to get out of, according to Kim Isaza, spokesperson for the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.
Another man, 35-year-old Johnathan Wheeler, was convicted of killing Moore earlier this month and sentenced last week to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Byrne was a “business mentor” to Wheeler, an employee at the bakery who previously spent a decade in state prison for crimes that included armed robbery with a knife, Isaza said.
There is no evidence Byrne assisted in the actual stabbing or that he was at the home when Moore was killed, according to Isaza.