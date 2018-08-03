CANTON — A Ball Ground woman died and her son sustained minor injuries when their recreational vehicle caught fire Sunday in Bartow County, authorities said.
Glenda Wilson, 56, was killed in the blaze and her son, Travis James Wilson, 37, both of Ball Ground, suffered minor burns, according to Sgt. Jonathan Rogers of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. The fire may have started from the vehicle’s engine, which it appeared they were trying to repair at the time, he said.
Firefighters responded to the scene along Bailey Hill Road, which runs south from U.S. 411/Ga. 20 to the west of Cartersville.
Rogers said the fire and death appear to be an accident. “There’s no evidence that suggests otherwise,” he said Wednesday.